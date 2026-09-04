The Vineyard Mom shares classic fall comfort food recipes with a modern flair

Fall is all about comfort food Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom, joined us with a couple of classic recipes she's given a modern flair.

Creamy Mushroom Orzo



3 tablespoon butter, divided

1 ½ cups orzo

3 cups chicken broth

½ yellow onion

8 ounces baby bella mushrooms, sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 cup parmesan

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

In a medium skillet over medium, low heat, melt 1 tablespoon of butter. Add the orzo and stir to coat with the butter. Cook for 4 minutes or until the orzo is golden brown.

Pour in the chicken broth and bring to a low boil. Once boiling, reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 12-15 minutes or until pasta has absorbed the liquid.

While orzo is cooking, melt the remaining butter in a separate large skillet over medium heat. Once the butter has melted, add diced onion and mushrooms Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions and the mushrooms have softened. This will take 5-6 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 1 more minute.

Add heavy cream, parmesan, salt and pepper to the mushroom mixture. Stir well to combine.

Add in cooked orzo and stir. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.

Leslie recommends pairing this dish with pinot noir.

Quick Coconut and Curry Shrimp



2 tablespoons butter

½ yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon yellow curry powder

13.5 ounce can of coconut milk

2 tablespoons of honey

1 lime, juiced

¼ teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons fresh basil leaves, chopped

Cooked rice

In a large skillet, heat the butter over medium high heat. Add the shrimp and cook for 2 minutes. Turn the shrimp over and cook for another 2 minutes. Move shrimp to a plate.

Add the onions and garlic to the skillet and cook for 2 minutes. Sprinkle curry powder over the mixture and stir to combine. Cook for 1 more minute.

Reduce heat to medium low and pour in coconut milk, honey, lime juice and salt. Stir well to combine. Allow the sauce to cook for 2 minutes until it comes to a gentle bubble.

Add shrimp back into the pan and toss to coat the shrimp with the sauce. Cook for 2 more minutes. Adjust seasoning if needed. Stir in basil and serve over rice.

Leslie recommends a chardonnay with this recipe.

Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG

