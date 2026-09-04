The Walking For Gold Charity Foundation supports children affected by cancer

The Walking for Gold Charity Foundation uses fashion and community to support local children and their families who are affected by cancer.

It raises funds to ease the financial burden that comes with childhood cancer including medical expenses, insurance costs, transportation, food and many other expenses families face during treatment.

Each year the charity runway show is centered around a specific "warrior" and brings together local designers, models, businesses, performers, and volunteers to hep raise funds and awareness for that child and their family.

This year the funds will go to Siena and her family. Siena was diagnosed with high-risk leukemia in November 2024 at just five years old.

She has gone through an intense treatment journey including chemo, transfusions, hospital stays and time in the ICU.

She is now in maintenance therapy and hopes to become a nurse one day so she can help other children.

The 2026 Walking for Gold Charity Fashion Show is happening September 12 at Courage Reins in Highland.

Guests can expect a full charity runway show featuring local designers and models, live entertainment, vendors, a silent auction.

Learn more on Instagram @walkingforgold.

