The winner of the 1978 Gina Bachauer Piano Competition is returning to Utah to perform.
50 Years of the Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation
As the Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation celebrates its 50th anniversary, audiences are invited to attend the Bachauer Concert Series 2025/2026 to mark the golden milestone.

During the celebratory year Bachauer laureates will return to the stage of the Jeanné Wagner Theatre of the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in downtown Salt Lake City in four concerts.

The November concert features the 1978 winner of the Gina Bachauer Piano Competition, Arthur Greene.

He has been called an "incomparable master-pianist" and is a member of the piano faculty at the University of Michigan.

“This program continues our presentation of Bachauer laureates in concert for our 50th anniversary. Arthur Greene is a renowned Scriabin specialist, but for this concert he celebrates the great masters of the piano literature, including Beethoven, Chopin, and Liszt," says Bachauer Executive Director Kary Billings.

Ticket prices begin at just $12 for students and $25 for single tickets. More information is available at bachauer.com.

