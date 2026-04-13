The words you say to an insurance company matter

Can you tell what's wrong with this sentence about going to the emergency room after an accident: "I just wanted to get checked out."

Our legal experts at Acadia Law say saying those words instead of "I was in pain", allowed a crash victim's statement to be twisted so they could decline coverage.

Attorney Ken Denos says they have countless examples just like this.

So, what should you do? Before you talk to any insurance agent, call Acadia Law to get them in your corner.

They treat every client as a person, not a number, leveraging insider knowledge of how insurance companies really operate.

They answer phone calls 24/7 at 801-816-2525 and you can learn more at acadialawgroup.com.