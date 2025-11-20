The work of four Salt Lake City-area artists is being showcased in Macy's Holiday Windows

Macy's City Creek Center is unveiling its 14th annual Holiday Windows with four Salt Lake City-area artists on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

The one-of-a-kind candy creations feature hundreds of pounds of sweet treats arranged into unique designs that embody how we create and cherish memories with loved ones during the holidays.

This is the 14th year of Macy's candy windows, but the tradition dates back to the early 1970s at the Utah location.

Macy's Holiday Windows will be on display for the Salt Lake City community and visitors alike to enjoy through the new year

You can learn more at macys.com/holiday-celebrations.

