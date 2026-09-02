The world premiere production of a lost Russian classic will be performed in SLC.

Salt Lake City-based Three Penny Theatre Company is thrilled to present the historic world premiere production of the lost Russian classic, "The Death of Nero".

We talked with actor Hans Fenton about the production.

The story is about a Russian artist in 1919 and the legendary Emperor Nero of Rome and even through it was written in 1929, it has remained unperformed... until now.

There will be six performances only from Friday, September 4 to Sunday, September 13, 2026 at the Alliance Theater Main Hall at Trolley Square in Salt Lake City.

You can get your tickets on eventbrite.

