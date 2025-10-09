Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The world's largest indoor cloud ceiling is opening in Utah this weekend

The Cloud Portal is opening at Utah's Dreamwalk Park
The world's largest indoor cloud ceiling is opening in Utah this weekend at Dreamwalk Park.
"The Cloud Portal"
Dreamwalk Park in Orem opened earlier this year and this weekend a new experience is opening.

Co-founders Ben McPherson and John Pope who says their goal is to "transport you to another world" or in the case of the newest expansion - into the clouds.

They say The Cloud Portal is the world's largest indoor cloud ceiling with almost 100,000 LEDs and features edible clouds.

Dreamwalk is nearly a half mile long area that's part art installation, part sci-fi adventure, combining animatronics, projection mapping, and cinematic sound design.

Dreamwalk is open Monday through Friday, 12pm to 9pm and Saturday 9:30am to 9pm at University Place in Orem.

You can buy tickets at the door or at dreamwalk.com and be sure to follow them on social media @dreamwalkpark.

