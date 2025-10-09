The world's largest indoor cloud ceiling is opening in Utah this weekend

Dreamwalk Park in Orem opened earlier this year and this weekend a new experience is opening.

Co-founders Ben McPherson and John Pope who says their goal is to "transport you to another world" or in the case of the newest expansion - into the clouds.

They say The Cloud Portal is the world's largest indoor cloud ceiling with almost 100,000 LEDs and features edible clouds.

Dreamwalk is nearly a half mile long area that's part art installation, part sci-fi adventure, combining animatronics, projection mapping, and cinematic sound design.

Dreamwalk is open Monday through Friday, 12pm to 9pm and Saturday 9:30am to 9pm at University Place in Orem.

You can buy tickets at the door or at dreamwalk.com and be sure to follow them on social media @dreamwalkpark.