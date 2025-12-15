There are a couple more stops on Ryan Shupe & the Rubberband's Christmas tour

Ryan Shupe & the Rubberband have been on a Christmas tour across Utah and surrounding states, but don't worry if you haven't been to a concert yet — there are a couple more coming up this week!

They play some all-time Christmas favorites as well as some band originals, all with a "rock and bluegrass" vibe.

Think of "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" calypso-style or a Christmas version of "The Devin Went Down to Georgia" but instead it's "The Grinch Went Down to Whoville".

It's a concert the entire family will love.

This week you can see them on Monday, December 15, 2025 at Orem High School and on Thursday, December 18, 2025 at the Hurricane Fine Arts Center.

You can get tickets at ryanshupe.com.

