There are a lot of family-friendly activities to choose from this week across Utah

Tracy Aviary is holding a "Celebration of the Ages" on Thursday, August 21, 2025 on National Senior Day. It's a day of fun for all ages with live music, local vendors and wellness resources. Click here for more information.

Join the city of Lehi for a Back-to-School Bash on Friday, August 22, 2025. There will be fun for the whole family including games, prizes, food trucks and free martial arts classes at Lawrence Championship Martial Arts. Click here for more information.

Also on Friday, August 22, 2025, head to The Gateway for unique crafts, food and vendors in a Back-to-School Market and Craft Fair. The Art Stroll is happening at the same time so you'll be able to stroll through the artwork, meet artists and maybe even find a new piece to take home. Click here for more information.

You won't want to miss the epic "Dinah Soar" Days that go from Friday, August 22, 2025 to Sunday, August 24, 2025 at the Vernal Middle School. Look to the skies for dozens of colorful hot air balloons. And, on the ground there will be something for the whole family from shopping to music and good food too. Click here for more information.

If you're a LEGO fan, the Mountain America Expo Center is the place to be this weekend. Brickslopes is going on from Friday, August 22, 2025 to Sunday, August 24, 2025. This is for kids of all ages and you can even learn something from the hit TV show LEGO Masters on Fox. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, August 23, 2025, join KRCL and their DJs for a day of live music, art, food and fun for all ages at the International Peace Gardens in Salt Lake City. There will be a petting zoo for kids, a clown making balloon animals and art projects just for children too. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.