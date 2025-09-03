There are a lot of fun activities for the first week of September 2025

The city of Kaysville is having a "First Friday Festival" this week at Heritage Park. There will be horse carriage rides, live music, vendors and crafts and face painting. Click here for more information.

The Harvest Moon Hurrah is on Friday, September 5, 2025 in Spanish Fork. This free event is for the whole family with children's activities kicking things off at 4pm. Following that, stay for the food, games and crafts. Click here for more information.

2025 is the 21st year of the Utah Brazilian Festival. It's happening Saturday, September 6, 2025 at University Place in Orem and includes live music and dancing, a marketplace and Brazilian cuisine. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, September 6, 2025, Grantsville is kicking off a year-long "Grantsville 250 Commemoration of America". There will be live reenactments, fireworks, performances and more. Click here for more information.

Brigham City Peach Days are Friday, September 5 and Saturday, September 6, 2025 on Historic Main Street. In addition to lots of peaches, there will be food, rides and entertainment. Click here for more information.

It's also Peach Days going on now through Saturday, September 6, 2025 in Ferron City. There will be a parade, games and vendors to enjoy. Click here for more information.

Celebrate 36 years of magic at the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival on Saturday, September 6, 2025 at Thanksgiving Point. In addition to listening to stories, you can enjoy magic shows, music and food. It runs Thursday, September 4 through Saturday, September 6, 2025. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, September 6, 2025, it's Hot Wheels Monster Trucks live at the Maverik Center in West Valley City. The theme of the show is "Glow and Fire". Click here for more information.

The Salt Lake Greek Festival is going on Thursday, September 4 through Sunday, September 7, 2025 and features entertainment and lots of food. Click here for more information.

The Utah State Fair begins Thursday, September 4, 2025 and goes through September 14th! There will be thrilling rides, lots of fair food, one-of-a-kind exhibits and live entertainment all at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.