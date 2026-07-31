There are no pre-cut slices at Via Veneto Pizzarium -- instead they do it the traditional way and cut it according to how hungry you are.

Their pizza is sold by weight. You tell them how big if a slice you want, then they cut it with scissors!

Owner Amy Stevanoni says they offer "al taglio" Italian pizza, semi thick, light with a crispy crust.

She explained to Jenny Hardman that translates to "bye the cut", referring to the way the pizza is sold, by weight.

Via Veneto Pizzarium is ia 511 East 900 South in Salt Lake City and you can learn more at viavenetopizzarium.com.