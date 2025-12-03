There are plenty of holiday activities in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

There are free family holiday hayrides going on at Layton Commons Park on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. Be sure to dress warm and after your ride, head over to the Layton Heritage Museum to see Santa. Click here for more information.

Santa is coming to town — to the town of Ivins. He'll be arriving at Heritage Park on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, where families can get a picture, enjoy hot chocolate, s'mores and do fun crafts. Click here for more information.

Sandy City is switching on the holiday lights at City Hall on Thursday, December 4, 2025. Santa will be helping the mayor flip the switch and after the lights come on enjoy live music and shopping from local vendors. Click here for more information.

Discover the magic of a winter night under a full moon on a night hike at Bell Canyon on Thursday, December 4, 2025. This hike is a perfect adventure for families to learn about nocturnal birds. Clark Planetarium will also be there to help you see the stars through telescopes. Click here for more information.

South Jordan's Light the Night is happening on Friday, December 5, 2025. This is one of the most popular events in the city all year and you can enjoy all the lights, sounds and smells of the holiday season. Click here for more information.

Enjoy holiday music, face painting, bell ringers and a visit with Santa at the Heber City Old Fashioned Christmas on Friday, December 5, 2025. There will also be a drone show followed by a tree lighting. Click here for more information.

Watch up as a 40-foot Christmas tree is lit up in lights on Friday, December 5, 2025 in Vineyard! There will also be free sleigh rides, food and a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Click here for more information.

Moab is having a tree lighting ceremony on Friday, December 5, 2025 at Swanny Park. Enjoy free hot chocolate, cookies and caroling. Click here for more information. Then on Saturday, December 6, 2025 it's the city's Electric Light Parade. Click here for more information.

The Reindeer Express is coming to two Utah locations. This is a chance for your kids to meet Santa's reindeer, experience festive lights and enjoy holiday activities. It will be at the USU Family Science Farm in Wellsville on Friday, December 5, 2025 and then on Saturday, December 6, 2025, it will be at Davis Agricultural Heritage Center in Kaysville. Tickets are on a timed entry, so purchase them in advance online. Click here for more information.

You can spend Saturday with Santa in Taylorsville on Saturday, December 6, 2025. In addition to getting a pic on Santa's lap, your kids can do crafts and play games, listen to music and enjoy tasty treats. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.