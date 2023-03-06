There are rebates available for becoming more energy-efficient

ThermWise is a program sponsored by Dominion Energy that helps homeowners and businesses save money and energy.

There are rebates available to offset the cost of making energy-efficient upgrades to your home or business.

Therm himself joined us with different ways to save money.

He says by purchasing a new energy-efficient appliance, such as a smart thermostat or a dual-fuel heating system, you could get a cash rebate.

You may also want to take steps to weatherize. Therm says simple upgrades to your home could lead to savings on your energy bill, and a cash rebate.

If you're building a new home, talk to your builder about how you can save money with ThermWise as you implement energy-saving measures.

Therm says, "As a business owner, we know that your bottom line is always going to be top of mind. ThermWise can partner with you to determine how your business could save energy and money year round."

To get started, a Home Energy Expert can provide a custom analysis on your home (or business) that shows how you can save money. This can be done in-person or virtually.

Visit ThermWise.com to learn more.