There are scholarships and waivers available to pay for an education at SLCC

Salt Lake Community College
(The Place Advertiser) - There are many scholarships and waivers available to help pay for an education at Salt Lake Community College.
They are abundant — Peta Owens-Listen, Assistant Director of Scholarships, told Jenny Hardman that they award some $7 million annually.

That includes tuition wavers and all kinds of scholarships including state funds, private donors and SLCC-specific.

She explained that scholarships are actual funds that the student receives and uses for higher ed expenses, and possibly more to help with other expenses.

Waivers waive tuition costs for the students.

It's easier than ever to apply, it takes 30 minutes to fill out.

The semester application opens about four months before the start of the semester, and for the Spring semester it's open between September 15, 2024 and November 1, 2024.

You can learn more at SLCC.edu/scholarships.

