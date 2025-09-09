There are six new miles of mountain bike trails at Dead Horse Point State Park

Our Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE stops at Dead Horse Point State Park near Moab.

Park Manager Jim Wells says they have a trail system for mountain biking and hiking, about 25 miles in all.

New this year, they've opened up six miles trails on the East side of the park that take you to an historic site with ruins where you can see views that one one really has since the 1950s.

There are two major trailheads, one at the Visitor's Center where you can also see exhibits, visit the gift shop and take in the view from the balcony.

The other trailhead is at Big Horn Mountain where you can rent bikes for your stay.

Remember before you head out, stock up on all the gear at a Lifetime Store so you have a fun and safe visit to Dead Horse Point State Park.

