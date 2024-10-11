There are special deals in October at Park City Area Restaurants

The 12th Annual Dine About Park City is here!

That means great deals for weekend brunch, après specials, cooking classes, and multi-course dinners offered by Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) restaurants throughout October.

Participating PCARA member restaurants will offer 2-course lunches for $15, $25 or $30 per person, 3-course dinners for $30, $45 or $60 per person, and a new après category featuring $20 cocktails and bites.

Jenny Hardman stopped by Flanagan's On Main, to see their offerings.

Sarah Whimpey, with Flanagan's On Main, says they are offering the après category and will have three different menu options and three different cocktails to select from.

The appetizers are their Garlic Parmesan Fries, Spicy Potatoes and Hummus with Pita Bread.

You can pair them with your choice of drinks including an Espresso Martini, Blackberry Smash and the Pumpkin Spice Cocktail.

Flanagan's is a classic Irish pub with a rich history on Historic Main Street. The upper level is family-friendly and they also have a downstairs perfect for late-night partygoers.

You can learn more about Dine About, and see a full list of restaurants taking part at ParkCityRestaurants.com.

And for more about Flanagan's, please visit flanagansonmain.com.

