There are special Utah screenings of "Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters"

The movie Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters follows the journey of a dad who is desperately trying to hold onto his little girls but learns he must give up control and trust God with their future.

We talked with two of the stars, Bart Johnson and Robyn Lively, who are in town for special Utah screenings of the movie.

The Pure Flix Original film is inspired by the best-selling book of the same name by Dr. Meg Meeker.

The screenings are Monday, September 12, 2022 at:

Geneva Megaplex: 600 North Mill Road, Vineyard

Thanksgiving Point Megaplex: 2935 North Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

Jordan Commons Megaplex: 9335 South State Street, Sandy

For more information click here.

