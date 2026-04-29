There will soon be less tech in Utah classrooms and more paper and pencils

Nate Webb is a school counselor who has gotten the attention of parents on social media. He posts about concerning things he's seeing with students.

One of those things is Chromebooks in Utah schools.

He joined us a couple months ago to alert parents to students using Google tools like Docs, Slides, Sheets, and even Google Chat inside Google Classroom to create private communication spaces.

That means it can function like a private chat room.

Fast forward to the 2026 legislative session and the "Balance Act" a Utah House Bill that changes the way tech is used in school.

Nate say for kindergarten through third grade it means no more one-to-one ratio with devices and more paper and pencils and human interaction.

For students fourth grade and up, classrooms will still have the Chrome carts in the classroom, but they do not go home.

Additionally Nate says there will be "no more digital babysitting". If Chromebooks are being used in class it has to be purposeful. The teach has to direct learning and guide the activity.

It's up to each district to make their own policies that fall in line with this new law and it may take some time to fully implement.

You can follow Nate on @realnatewebb and on his website Natewebbspeaker.