There's a lot of family-friendly fun over Labor Day weekend

Summer Fest in West Valley City is back! This is a great way to end the summer with good food, entertainment, activities and more. It's happening Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at the Fairbourne Station Promenade. Click here for more information.

Also on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, there's a Back-to-School Bash at Classic Skating in Orem. In addition to skating, there are bounce houses, climbing walls, arcade games and face painting too. Click here for more information.

Join Discovery Gateway Children's Museum for a reptile-filled day on Saturday, August 30, 2025. Scales and Tails is a popular event where you and your kids can have hands-on animal encounters and photo ops. Click here for more information.

The Urban Arts Festival is Saturday, August 30, 2025 at The Gateway. It features live music, live mural paintings, a lowriders exhibit and a skate deck competition. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, August 30, 2025, there's a Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration at the Splash Pad at Valley Fair Mall. There will be food, fund and vendors. Click here for more information.

Payson is having its Golden Onion Days with a carnival, music, a baby contest, car show and fireworks. It's happening at Memorial Park from Thursday, August 28 through Monday, September 1, 2025. Click here for more information.

Swiss Days are going on Friday, August 29 and Saturday, August 30, 2025 at Town Square in Midway. There will be an outdoor craft fair, a parade, dancing and entertainment. Click here for more information.

In Hurricane, take part in the city's annual Peach Days through Labor Day.. In addition to all things peaches, there will be dancing, live music, food and fun. Click here for more information.

On Labor Day, it's the Miners Day Celebration, which is the longest-running event in Park City. It's been happening for 130 years. The event features the city's mining legacy and includes a breakfast, parades, games and more at City Park. Click here for more information.

It's the last few days for you to visit Pixar Putt, the pop-up 18-hold mini golf course experience that features favorite moments from Pixar films. It's at Mountain View Village in Riverton, but only through Labor Day. Click here for more information.

