There's a lot of family fun happening this weekend across Utah

There's a Menorah lighting and celebration at Draper City Hall on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. All are invited and there will be treats and music as well. Click here for more information.

Also on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, there's a candle-lighting ceremony with Salt Lake Mayor Mendenhall at the Salt Lake City & County Building. Click here for more information.

There's also a Menorah lighting celebration in Riverton on Thursday, December 18, 2025 at the Old Dome Meeting Hall at City Park. Click here for more information..

On Saturday, December 20, 2025 it's Park City's Grand Menorah Parade. Decorated cars will roll through town starting at the Miners Hospital. Click here for more information.

On Friday, December 19, 2025 the Piute Indian Tribe of Utah invites you to a Holiday Bazaar in Cedar City. This is a great place to find that perfectly unique Christmas gift! Click here for more information.

Santa is taking time out of his busy schedule on Friday, December 19, 2025, to stop by Wheeler Farm. You can meet him on the front porch of the Old House and give him your wish list! Then, do a fun holiday craft with his elves as you wait for your festive wagon ride! Click here for more information.

You can also visit with Old Saint Nick at Memorial House in Memory Grove on Saturday, December 20, 2025. Enjoy hot chocolate, holiday music and photo ops! Click here for more information.

Here comes Santa Claus... to the Utah Symphony! On Saturday, December 20, 2025, there will be a Holly Jolly Concert packed with festive tunes, merry mischief and a magical story to enjoy. Click here for more information.

Celebrate the Winter Solstice at the Natural History Museum of Utah on Saturday, December 20, 2025. It's the shortest day and the longest night of the year and you can create sun catchers and make paper snowflakes at this event. Click here for more information.

There's also a Solstice Celebration at Millcreek Common on Saturday, December 20, 2025. Light a luminaria, dance around the fire and enjoy poetry. Click here for more information.

Union Station in Ogden is having a Winter Fest on Saturday, December 20, 2025. This features games, activities and celebrations including Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza and Lunar New Year. Click here for more information.

On Sunday, December 21, 2025, bring the whole family to visit the flock at Tracy Aviary in Salt Lake City. It's the annual Christmas Bird Count that's for all ages, especially the little ones! Click here for more information.

