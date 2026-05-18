There's a new Behavioral Health Center opening soon in Sandy

Intermountain Health is excited to open the Intermountain Alta View Hospital Behavioral Health Center in Sandy, which opens in June of 2026, increasing much-needed services for patients who need behavioral health care.

The new center is located at 9660 South 1300 East in Sandy, and brings much needed mental health resources directly to the community closer to home – making high quality, compassionate care more accessible than ever.



“By reducing travel barriers and expanding timely access to expert care, the center will play a vital role in strengthening community well-being,” said Scott Roberson, president of Intermountain Alta View Hospital. “These new resources will help ensure individuals and families in our community receive the behavioral health support they need, right when they need it.”



The Intermountain Alta View Hospital Behavioral Health Center features:



• Behavioral Health Access Center

Walk-in crisis treatment, observation, and fast access to mental health treatment from licensed behavioral health professionals for adult patients age 18+. (Pediatric walk-In crisis care is available at the Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital – Taylorsville campus.)

• Maternal Mental Health Unit

Created to support individuals during pregnancy, and up to one year after childbirth. This dedicated inpatient unit provides compassionate care, separate from other units, where moms receive support and resources to promote healing and resilience for both parent and child.



• Medical Withdrawal Management (detox)

Recovery from substance abuse can be challenging. That’s why we offer full medical help for safe withdrawal management to support you every step of the way. Adult beds for inpatient care Alta View Hospital’s behavioral health inpatient unit provides a safe, therapeutic and spacious environment to treat anyone with a mental health emergency.



Intermountain Alta View Hospital Hospital invites the public to see and tour the new state-of-the-art facility at a special community open house from 2-4 pm on Thursday, May 21. The center will open in June.



For more information on the new Intermountain Alta View Hospital Behavioral Health Center, click here.