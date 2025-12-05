Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
The Place

Actions

There's a new book out this holiday season about Santa's Lazy Gnome

The Lazy Gnomes | Sneaky Travels Far & Wide
Don't stress about the Elf on the Shelf.. this is an alternative your kids will love!
Santa's Lazy Gnome
Posted

Utah author Julie DeForest just launched her new book The Lazy Gnomes | Sneaky Travels Far & Wide, the third book in this series.

The story reveals the hilarious and heartwarming ways the gnomes make their way into your home — from quirky disguises to unexpected modes of travel.

The other books in the series are the original Santa's Lazy gnome, which Julie said she created as an alternative to Elf on a Shelf.

In the second book, The Lazy Gnomes Find Santa, elves train the gnomes at the North Pole, leading to playful mischief and laugh-out-loud moments.

Some gnomes travel and some gnomes Like to stay home.

They have gnomes that can stay around all-year with interchangeable symbols.

They can stay with you through every season and kids have a ton of fun switching the symbols.

You can save 30 percent at checkout using the code "SAVE30" at lazygnomes.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE