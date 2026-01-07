There's a new chef at the helm at High West

There's a new executive chef at the helm of the High West Saloon, the Nelson Cottage, both in Park City and at the distillery's Refectory in Wanship.

Jenny Hardman visited Chef Jordan Harvey on Historic Main to talk about his path to this position and his vision for the eateries.

He says he is working to bring a renewed focus on handmade dishes rooted in local flavor to the menus at the establishments. He also pairs food that goes well with the flavors of High West Whiskey.

Executive Chef Harvey was born and raised in Florida before working at kitchens across the country including in Vail, Colorado, New York City, Portland, Oregon and Charleston, South Carolina before moving to the Park City area.

Locally he's worked at several well-known restaurants like Sundance Mountain Resort, Montage Deer Valley and Hilltop Hospitality.

