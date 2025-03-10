There's a new service being offered at Nailed! Salon in Millcreek

Nailed! in Millcreek is a go-to spot for manis and pedis as well as facials and other beauty needs like waxing.

And, they recently added a new service — blowouts! So of course Jenny Hardman had to check them out.

They will wash, curl and put product in your hair — that will last for 2-3 days!

You can also book private parties at Nailed! They have everything from bridal showers to girls' night out there.

You can book an appointment at 801-532-6248 or visit their website, nailedboutique.com for more information.