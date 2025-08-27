There's a new state-of-the-art, world-class flight training campus in Spanish Fork

FLT Academy is helping to address the growing pilot shortage with the unveiling of a new state-of-the-art, world-class flight training campus in Utah.

The facilities will open in September 2025, and will be one of the few schools in the nation with FAA examining authority, eliminating delays in check rides.

CEO Jason Clark say they operate a fleet of brand new, technically-advanced training aircraft and provide the most efficient training experience in the country.

That means students will get from zero to airline-ready faster. And, FLT Academy has an elite partnership with SkyWest Airlines to help students launch their airline careers.

Jason says they offer Sallie Mae student financing, making flight training more accessible than ever.

You can learn more by visiting their website: fltacademy.com.

