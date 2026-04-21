There's a screening in Sandy for the docuseries "Balance: A Perimenopause Journey"

Balance: A Perimenopause Journey is a groundbreaking docuseries executive produced by Alyssa Milano and Jeannie Mai, following real women through their personal perimenopause experiences.

Unlike traditional health documentaries, Balance is both educational and deeply human, combining science, expert perspectives, and raw personal journeys in a way that feels accessible, not clinical or overwhelming.

This will not be a passive watch and leave event, it's an interactive, full-circle women's health night designed to educate, connect and empower.

After the screening of the first two episodes in the docuseries, there will be a live panel of women's health experts who will help break down what was just watched, answer real questions, and give practical guidance women can actually use in their own health journeys.

Guests can also enjoy a Health & Wellness Resource Lounge before and after the event.

The night is intentionally designed to feel like a "girls' night out with purpose" with gift bags, raffle prizes, and fun environment that makes talking about these topics feel normal and supported.

It's happening on May 2, 2026 at the Jordan Commons Theater. You can learn more by clicking here.

