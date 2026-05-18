There's a statewide career fair coming up for new graduates and alumni

The University of Utah and U Career Success will host the Utah Association of Colleges and Employers (UACE) Statewide Career Fair for new graduates and alumni on Thursday, May 21, 2026, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the University of Utah Student Union.

The career fair aims to connect businesses with a broad pool of new graduates and alumni from 11 higher education institutions in Utah including Brigham Young University, Ensign College, Salt Lake Community College, Snow College, Southern Utah University, the University of Utah, Utah State University, Utah Tech University, Utah Valley University, Weber State University and Westminster University.

There will be more than 80 employers representing more than 30 industries in fields ranging from healthcare to engineering, business, sales and many more.

There is no cost for new graduates and alumni to attend.

It's happening on Thursday, May 21, 2026 from 3-6pm in the student union on the University of Utah campus.

You can learn more at https://bit.ly/uaceregister .