There's no fixing insurance in hindsight: What every Utah policyholder needs to know

How much do you know about your insurance? There are things every Utah policyholder needs to know because there's no fixing it in hindsight.

Tyler T. Todd, attorney with We Win Injury Law, says many people thought they were covered, when actually they aren't. After a loss, no lawyer can put coverage back in.

When it comes to personal injury protection (PIP), which is also known as no-fault insurance, your own PIP covers your medical bills first. Tyler says PIP runs out fast, so you should know your limits before the crash.

If someone hits you, and they have no insurance, your uninsured motorist (UM) and underinsured motorist (UIM) policies are the only ceiling on your recovery.

Tyler says make sure you know what's on your declaration's page. Find your PIP/UM and IUM limits.

If you do have questions or have an accident or other claim, call an agent, do not go through your app.

We Win Injury Law can also help you, give them a call at 435-688-9558 or visit them on wewininjurylaw.com and follow them @wewininjurylaw.