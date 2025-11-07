There's no tipping in Veneto, Italy or at Veneto Italian restaurant in Salt Lake City.

Veneto offers authentic northern Italian fine dining, open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday.

There's no tipping in Veneto, Italy or at the restaurant in Salt Lake City.

Owner Marco Stevani says, "We've thoughtfully hired a team who are dedicated professionals and we treat them as such, paying them professional salaries for being an essential part of our team."

He goes on to say, "We don't want you wrapping up an incredible evening crunching numbers for a tip!"

If tips are left, they are donated to local charities.

Guests at Veneto choose from the À La Cart menu with standout dishes such as Gnocchi Sbatui, fresh pastas made daily or grass-fed 100 percent Wagyu ribeye or dry-aged t-bone Piedmontese beef.

They also offer seasonal dishes featured on their 7-course or 5-course tasting menu with optional wine pairings.

Reservations are recommended and you can book online at venetoslc.com.