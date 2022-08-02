There's skating and so much more at Classic Fun Center in Sandy

Classic Fun Center in Sandy has everything from laser tag to roller skating.

Rich checked it out for us and found out the laser tag is the most interactive course in the country complete with fog machines and sound effects.

When you shoot the various targets, you get points and may even spot yourself on the leader board.

There's also an oval track for skating that has ramps, jumps and rails if you want to elevate your game.

Bounce World is Utah's largest inflate-a-park, it's a giant bouncy house filled with different activities and even a parents' viewing area.

Classic Fun Center is a great spot for birthday parties — you bring the cake, and they take care of everything else.

If you'd like to make a reservation or would like more information call 801-255-3535 or visit classicfuncenter.com and click on the Sandy button.