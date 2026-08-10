There's something for everyone at Utah Symphony l Utah Opera's upcoming season

Every season of Utah Symphony l Utah Opera is an opportunity to discover something new, and you don't have to be a classical music expert to enjoy the performances.

The 2026-2027 season features an incredible mix of classical favorites, Broadway, film concerts, opera, pops, holiday traditions, and family performances so there truly is something for everyone.

This season features internationally acclaimed guest artists, celebrated conductors, and exciting productions alongside our incredible Utah Symphony musicians and Utah Opera artists.

Single tickets are now on sale for the 2026-2027 season and right now they're offering select performances with tickets starting at just $29, making it easier than ever to experience a live performance.

This special offer is available through August 15, 2026, so it's a great opportunity to plan a night out.

You can learn more and get tickets at usuo.org, utahsymphony.org, Utahopera.org and by calling the Ticket Office at 801-533-NOTES (6683)