Creating a warm, comfortable home is important to many of us, particularly in the colder months.

ThermWise can help keep your home comfortable and help you find ways to save money.

Their Home Energy Plan can show you how to conserve energy and save money in ways that will work for your home.

Their friendly experts have years of experience and can evaluate the unique needs of your home to develop a Home Energy Plan for you.

A Home Energy Plan will provide helpful suggestions to improve your home's energy efficiency, saving you both energy and money.

Your customized report may show you where improvements can be made, approximately how much those improvements will cost, and how long it could take for the improvements to pay you back.

By taking steps to weatherize your home, people save money. A few tips that could save you energy and money:

• Setting your thermostat between 65 – 70 degrees during the winter and 58 degrees when you're not at home will help you save on costs.

• Windows are a major source of heat loss. Consider having a Dominion Energy expert assess your windows to increase the comfort of your home. Let sunlight in during the winter to help warm your house.

• A Dominion Energy expert can help you identify air leaks around windows, doors, plumbing, and electrical outlets in your home and recommend steps you can take to weatherize your home by caulking, adding sealants, or weather stripping to those areas.

The ThermWise program offers rebates for certain appliances like a smart thermostat. The ThermWise website has information about what types of appliances are energy-efficient, and which ones could get you rebates.

For those building homes, check with your builder about ThermWise rebates that can help support the construction of an energy-efficient home.

If you're thinking about upgrading your building's equipment to more energy-efficient equipment for your local business, you may want to learn about the eligibility requirements for a rebate.

