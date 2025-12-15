These 4 games will be a hit on Christmas morning

There are fewer than ten days until Christmas, and the pressure is on to find something fun and exciting that will be a hit on Christmas morning. If you're feeling the pressure, don't worry. We have you taken care of.

Darin Adams, the One and Only Game King, has been doing all the research and he's found 4 brand new games that will be a hit on Christmas morning.

Whirly Derby

You have to decide how many of your marbles to wager in each round in the quest to earn points, but the real fun comes when all the marbles from the players are dumped into a big swirling bowl. They swirl around until the top marbles emerge first for the points. There are other parts to the game but the best part is just watching the marbles swirl around and emerge into the winner's track.

Don't Fall For It

Trivia meets booby traps. Dump small little blocks into a tower where they are held up with planks criss-crossing inside. But if you miss a question on the accompanying "trivia" card, you have to remove a plank which could send the gray blocks tumbling to the bottom as your penalties. So either get the questions right, or remove the right planks to avoid the falling blocks.

Fried Potatoes

If you like to gather around a table for a card game, one of the new games this year is Fried Potatoes. It's a "trick taking" game (like Hearts or Skull King) but there are four rounds, and only the fourth round determines who is going to get get closer to the deep fryer. There are lots of twists and fun cards that can throw things for a loop.

Rudolph

What better game to play at Christmas than Rudolph. Everyone flips over one of their cards and then it's a quick rush to find a card that will help you either build your team of reindeer or your sleigh. Earn points at the end of the game depending on who has the best reindeer team or the best outfitted sleigh.

Santa Cookie Elf Candy Snowman

This is the Christmas version of Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza. Fun, action packed card game.

Kazoo that Festive Tune

This is "Name That Tune" but with Christmas Songs, and you have to play the songs on a kazoo.

Herd Mentality Christmas Pack

Can you name the most popular answer to a Christmas trivia question. Don't be the odd one out.

For more game ideas, be sure to follow One And Only Game King on your favorite social media platform.

