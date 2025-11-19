These are some of the top toys this holiday season

Santa Claus is coming to town, so what toys will be in that big black bag? Toy Expert Sheena Stephens joined us with a peek inside.

MAGNA-TILES Rail Racers 90-Piece Set

$89.99

Ages 3+

These were developed by a dad who is also a fan of Magna Tiles. The rails and squares click together to form racetracks,ramps and bridges, connecting towers and creating thrilling motion-filled builds. You can find them at magnatiles.com, Amazon, Target, Barnes & Noble, and your local neighborhood toy store.

BLDR Squishmallows Deluxe Playset: Squish Tour Van

$49.99

Ages 8+

BLDR is the NEW construction system from Jazwares that exclusively features Squishmallows! This buildable display set is modeled after the iconic Squish Tour Van so your kids can hit the open road with Cam, Bubba, & Brina! BLDR bricks are compatible with all major construction brands, ensuring endless possibilities for creativity. Head to Target or Amazon to purchase!

Monster Jam: Smash & Bash Grave Digger RC

MSRP: $53.99 | AGE 4+ | Walmart – BROLL

Experience the Monster Jam action in your hands with the Smash & Bash Grave Digger RC. This 1:15 scale remote control Monster Jam monster truck can take the heat, running into walls and obstacles, indoors and outdoors.

Chatter Chompers

$11.97

Ages 3+

Get ready for giggles with Chatter Chompers! These 6.5-inch plush pals may look soft and cuddly, but give their belly a squeeze and you'll discover a silly surprise. Their mouths pop wide open while they let out goofy sounds like giggles, burps, screams, and even farts! Perfect for everyone who loves to laugh, Chatter Chompers are the perfect mix of silly, surprising, and downright entertaining. Kids will love playing with them again and again!

There are 12 Chatter Chompers to collect, featuring an adorable mix of animals and creatures: Axolotl, Beaver, Bunny, Capybara, Cat, Dilophosaurus, Dog, Fox, Highland Cow, Hippo, Sloth, and Triceratops. You can find these at Walmart

Booksy: The Disney Edition (PMI Toys)

$7.97

Ages 3-9

This is the place where Disney's most iconic characters come to life through storytelling and play. Booksy features collectible figures that come with tiny, 40-page illustrated storybooks inside. This line features a range of popular characters like Disney's Stitch from Lilo & Stitch, Moana, Elsa from Frozen, and Simba from The Lion King. You can find them at Walmart and Five Below.

