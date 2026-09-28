These are the first 3 things you should do if you're in a car accident

In this week's Legally Speaking with our legal experts, Acadia Law Group, we talk about comparative fault and the first three things you should do if you're in an accident.

Your first instinct after a crash may be to call your insurance, but that is not what you should do.

Attorney Ken Denos says instead, call the police, then take pictures and then call them at Acadia Law.

He explains that insurance companies will use what you tell them against you.

Comparative fault is Utah's system for splitting responsibility when more than one driver contributed to a crash.

If you are 50 percent at fault, or greater, you may not be paid anything at all. Case closed.

49 percent at fault, you still can recover 51 percent of your damages.

Ken recommends having dash cams in the front and the back so you can prove whether you're partly at fault, or not at fault at all.

You can call Acadia Law 24/7 at 801-816-2525 or visit acadialawgroup.com and they will tell you what to do step-by-step.