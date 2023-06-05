These beauty and hair products will help you refresh your look for summer

Summer is here and with the change of seasons come changes to your body.

TheGo-To Girlfriend, Sadie Murray, joined Jenny with some brand new beauty and hair products to refresh your look for summer.

First, Sadie says light-weight serums are all the rage this summer. She says Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Capsules are the gold standard and great for traveling. Each capsule immediately gives your skin strength. It's designed for oily or combination skin and great for warmer weather, Sadie says.

Sadie's next go-to product is Thrive's Moisture Flash Conditioning Skin Mist. She says the spray will instantly hydrate your skin. Think of it as a drink of water for your skin. She says you can throw it in your beach bag or purse to freshen up anytime, anywhere.

When it comes to hair care, Sadie says Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Lightweight Conditioner will strengthen and rebuild your hair without weighing it down. This is designed for fine hair so when you blow it dry, it will have more volume.

If you don't have a Wet Brush, run don't walk to get one, Sadie says. She recommends the"Go Green" collection. The brush will detangle the knots and cause less damage and it's made with more than 50 percent plant-based plastic.

The last product Sadie told us about will give you a gorgeous glow! Kopari's Rose Gold Sun Shield Body Glow is also protection from the sun with SPF 45.

For more information visit thegotogirlfriend.com or follow Sadie on Instagram .

