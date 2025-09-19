These cue cards reimagine the traditional "A is for Apple" approach to learning language.

Speech-language pathologist Jennie Bjorem has a different approach for kids to learn letters and their sounds.

She created Sound Cue Cards that re-imagine the traditional "A is for Apple" approach with playful, real-world sound cues like linking the "K" sound to a "cough", making speech learning faster, more intuitive and fun,

The cards can be used by parents who want to boost their child's speech skills before school or even by teachers in the classroom.

Jennie says they're already being used in classrooms in 78 countries with children as young as 18months.

You can learn more at bjoremspeech.com.