These five toys are up for "Toy of the Year"

The Toy Foundation just unveiled the finalists for the 2026 Toy of the Year Awards, known as the Oscars of the toy industry.

The 113 finalists cover 16 categories of play, from plush toys to games and more.

We talked with Toy Trends Specialist Jennifer Lynch about five of them.



VTech Get Growing Tractor & Mower Ride-On is a 3-in-1 combination driver, lawn mower and tractor for ages 1-3. Kids can explore the steering wheel and gear shifter, honk the horn, dance to music on the radio and make phone calls. It sells for $49.99 and is an Infant/ Toddler Toy of the Year finalist. Jelly Blox Construction Site Set is up for Construction Toy of the Year. This 75-piece set features four characters, a cement mixer, a dozer and loads of soft, stackable jelly blocks that are safe for little hands. Kids can create their own work zone, haul loads and bring construction stories to life! It sells for $79.99 and is for ages 2+. Disney Stitch Ultimate Stitch Interactive Feature Plush is for ages 3+ and is up for Plush Toy of the Year. It's inspired by the live-action film reimagining of Disney's Lilo & Stitch. With 100+ sound and motion combinations, kids will experience a full range of extraterrestrial emotion from playful sweetness to a full-on alien tantrum. It sells for $69.99. Hyper Burst Shockout Circuit combines traditional vehicle racing play with battle action. It changes the objective from being the fastest to being the last car to survive the track. It's for kids 5+ and is up for Vehicle Toy of the Year. It sells for $29.99. Cows in Space is an action-packed 2-player family game for ages 6+. It's up for Game of the Year and players suit up with a special UFO magnetic headband and race to beam up as many cows as they can from the spinning field, no hands allowed. It sells for $21.99.

To find out more about these toys, shop your favorites, and even vote for the top toy to take home the big prize for People's Choice, head over to toyawards.org.

