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These hikes are great for seniors who want to get out and enjoy Spring weather in Utah

Hikes for Seniors in Utah
A viewer asked us to find hikes for seniors - and we were listening!
3 Hikes for Seniors
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When one of our viewers asked us to do a story on hikes for women 60+, were were listening and asked friend of the show, Lori Thompson to help us out.

She came through with two hikes that are good for people who aren't experienced hikers.

First, the Draper Suspension Bridge. Lori says this bridge is along the Bonneville Shoreline Trail.

Second, the Donut Falls Trail. Lori says this is an easy three-and-a-half-mile round-trip hike in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

You can follow Loris adventures on Instagram @lorisfablife.

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