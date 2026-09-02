These products will help you pamper your furry best friend.

Super Zoo 2026 brings together the latest and greatest products on the market, or coming to the market, for dogs.

Dawn McCarthy, Lifestyle & Beauty Advisor for Dawn's Corner, checked it out for us and gave us some highlights.

First up — a new lineup of pup-friendly ice creams. Dog-o's is specially formulated for dogs' tummies and offer dairy-free scoops with flavors like savory Peanut Butter Bacon and sweet Blueberry Banana Swirl. You can find them at dogostreats.com.

Next, a canine supplement designed to optimize your dog's gut health and digestive performance. Bernie's Best Poop combines high-quality dietary fiber, prebiotics, hardy probiotics and active digestive enzymes to ensure firmer stools, enhanced nutrient absorption and a stronger immune system. You can get them at bernies.com.

NoIR InSight's PetSpex offers premium, industrial-grade protective eyewear for dogs, featuring both UV-shielding sunglasses and certified laser safety goggles. The product line includes flexible face bridges, anti-fog ventilation, and foam cushioning, with four adjustable sizes. Find yours at noirinsight.com/petspex.

And Chewsday was just named product of the year! It makes dogs' breath fresher and their teeth cleaner! These dental chews are veterinarian-recommended and are powered by enzymes to break down biofilm so plaque and tartar are easier to remove through everyday chewing. You'll find them at Walmart, Target, Amazon and on chewsday.com.

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information.

