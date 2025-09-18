Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

These pumpkin bars are just as delicious as the cookies, but take half the work

Pumpkin Bars with Cinnamon Frosting
These Pumpkin Bars are just as good as the cookies with a lot less work!
Pumpkin Bars with Cinnamon Frosting
Posted

Ruthie Knudsen, Cooking with Ruthie, joined us with her recipe for Pumpkin Bars with Cinnamon Frosting.

Ingredients
1/2 cup butter, room temperature
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup dark brown sugar
3 eggs, room temperature
3/4 cup pumpkin puree
1 tablespoon vanilla
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
2 1/2 cups flour

Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting:
1 (8 ounce) cream cheese, room temperature
1/2 cup butter, room temperature
2 cups powdered sugar
2 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Coat a 9x13 pan with cooking spray; set aside.
In a large mixing bowl cream butter.
Add sugars and beat 3-4 minutes until light and fluffy.
Add eggs one at a time, scraping with each addition.
Add vanilla and pumpkin puree; mix 2-3 minutes more until creamy.
In a separate bowl combine flour, spices, sea salt, and baking powder; use a whisk to incorporate.
Add dry ingredients to wet all at once, mix until 80% incorporated, add chips and mix to incorporated.
Evenly spread into prepared pan.
Cook 23-25 minutes until golden brown or a tooth pick inserted in the center removes clean.
Let cool and frost.

Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting:
In a small mixing bowl cream butter and cream cheese.
Add powdered sugar
Enjoy your Pumpkin Bars with Cinnamon Frosting Recipe!

For more recipes, visit cookingwithruthie.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere