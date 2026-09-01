These recipes will save money and time during busy mornings

Sheet Pan Egg Sandwiches
Makes about 12 sandwiches
Ingredients
- 12 eggs
- ½ cup milk
- 1 bell pepper, diced
- 2 cups spinach, roughly chopped
- 1½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 12 whole wheat English muffins or mini bagels
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a rimmed sheet pan or line it with parchment.
- Whisk eggs and milk together. Stir in the diced bell pepper and spinach.
- Pour onto the sheet pan and sprinkle with cheddar.
- Bake for 15–18 minutes, or until the eggs are fully set.
- Let cool for a few minutes, then cut into 12 squares.
- Toast the English muffins or bagels and sandwich an egg square between each half.
Meal-prep tip: Wrap individually and refrigerate for up to 4 days. Reheat in the microwave for about 30–60 seconds.
Overnight Oats
Makes about 4 servings
Ingredients
- 2 cups old-fashioned oats
- 2 cups milk
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- 2 bananas, mashed
- 1 banana, sliced, for topping
Directions
- In a large bowl, mix the oats, milk, Greek yogurt and mashed bananas.
- Divide into 4 jars or containers.
- Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours, preferably overnight.
- In the morning, top with sliced banana and enjoy cold.
Easy ratio to remember:½ cup oats + ½ cup milk + ¼ cup Greek yogurt + ½ banana per serving.