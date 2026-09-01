These recipes will save money and time during busy mornings

Sheet Pan Egg Sandwiches

Makes about 12 sandwiches

Ingredients



12 eggs

½ cup milk

1 bell pepper, diced

2 cups spinach, roughly chopped

1½ cups shredded cheddar cheese

12 whole wheat English muffins or mini bagels

Directions



Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a rimmed sheet pan or line it with parchment. Whisk eggs and milk together. Stir in the diced bell pepper and spinach. Pour onto the sheet pan and sprinkle with cheddar. Bake for 15–18 minutes, or until the eggs are fully set. Let cool for a few minutes, then cut into 12 squares. Toast the English muffins or bagels and sandwich an egg square between each half.

Meal-prep tip: Wrap individually and refrigerate for up to 4 days. Reheat in the microwave for about 30–60 seconds.

Overnight Oats

Makes about 4 servings

Ingredients



2 cups old-fashioned oats

2 cups milk

1 cup Greek yogurt

2 bananas, mashed

1 banana, sliced, for topping

Directions



In a large bowl, mix the oats, milk, Greek yogurt and mashed bananas. Divide into 4 jars or containers. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours, preferably overnight. In the morning, top with sliced banana and enjoy cold.

Easy ratio to remember:½ cup oats + ½ cup milk + ¼ cup Greek yogurt + ½ banana per serving.

