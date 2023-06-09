These summer parties keep seniors active and mentally engaged

It's estimated that by 2023, there will be more senior citizens than children in the United States for the first time in history.

So, focusing on the health and wellness needs of older adults is more important than ever before.

Jenny talked with Jeff Calderwood, Manager of Clinic Operations at Optum Utah, about their summer parties for seniors.

The parties are a concerted effort to help seniors stay active, mentally engaged, and informed about issues important to their health needs.

Along with Optum's regular activities like chair yoga and mindfulness sessions, the summer parties feature:

o Additional nutrition resources

o Diabetes education sessions

o Information from our community partners at the American Heart Association

o Urgent care and pharmacy resources

o A licensed Medicare agent to answer questions

o And other information and activities

The next party is at Optum's Sandy location on June 15, 2023. The parties are open to anyone 55 and older.

You are required to RSVP for the party. You can called 833.630.0736, TTY 711, to RSVP for the Sandy summer party.

You can also visit optum.com/utah for information on all our Community Centers, including locations and activity schedules

