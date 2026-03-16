These tools will help you get your closet organized

This is National Closet Clean Out Week and Dani Slaugh, Style By Dani, joined us with some tips to keep organized.

First, to prolong the life of your boots, Dani recommends using float pool noodles to help them keep their shape. She also says an adjustable shoe stacker will keep your shoes organized and in shape.

Second, Dani says the most efficient way to hang hats is with a hat organizer.

Third, use the right hangars for pants and skirts. Tube hangers allow clothes to slide right off and clothes won't hold their shape. Velvet hangers take more time to put clothes on or off. Dani says she's found rubber ones to be the best.

Fourth, when it comes to scarves, hang it with what you're going to wear it with, like a dress or blouse. Same with jewelry, Dani says you won't go wrong with mesh bags and then pair them with your outfit.

You can find a link to buy all of these products at styelbydani.com.