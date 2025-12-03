These toys are all finalists for the 2026 Toy of the Year Awards

The Toy Foundation just unveiled the finalists for the 2026 Toy of the Year Awards, known as the Oscars of the toy industry.

The 113 finalists cover 16 categories of play, from plush toys to games and more.

Jennifer Lynch, Toy Trends Specialist, joined us to tell us about five of them.

The PAW Patrol Fire Rescue: Rapid Reload Fire Truck, Spin Master is up for "Vehicle Toy of the Year". Kids can rotate the built-in launcher to blast five water projectiles, drop the ladder to reload fast, and launch again for nonstop fun. Kids will love using the truck's moveable ladder and rescue arm as well as the toy's lights and sounds. It retails for $64.79 and is recommended for age 3+.

Woof & Co, Sunny Days Entertainment is up for "Doll of the year". Woof & Co is a unique doll brand that reimagines fashion play through a cast of stylish, expressive dog characters. Each purebred pup features a distinct personality, backstory, and fashion aesthetic, empowering kids to explore identity, friendship, and self-expression in a fresh, animal-inspired way. It sells for $29.97 and is recommended for ages 3+.

Connect 4 Frenzy is up for Game of the Year. This 10-minute game is a fast-paced, exhilarating twist on the classic! Players bounce discs off the table, racing to get four in a row on the horizontal grid. Steal opponents' spots by landing your disc on theirs!

The lead can change in seconds in this unpredictable game filled with disc-sinking, spot-swiping, and sabotage. Amp up the challenge with corner- or center-only play, or take turns for a more relaxed game. It sells for $14.99 and is for ages 8+.

Super Mario Big Bad Bowser, Jakks Pacific is up for Action Figure of the Year. Standing at approximately 12 inches tall, Big Bad Bowser features a "fire breathing" light effect from his mouth. With 13 points of articulation, you can also make his arms slash by moving the top outer shell spikes! Bowser has 15+ iconic sounds and music activated by multiple triggers, including his feet claws and shell spike. Big Bad Bowser is sure to please kids and collectors alike! It sells for $59.99 and is for ages 3+.

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man Electronic Expressive Mask is up for Kidult Toy of the Year. This is a 1:1 scale reproduction of Spider-Man's mask from the Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Homecoming movie! The official Marvel Spider-Man mask comes with premium design and deco and features a soft silicone texture and electronic eye movements. Using the included remote control, you can switch through 8 different eye movements in Manual Mode, with eyes moving independently or together from fully open to squinting. Switch the remote to Automatic Mode to activate 5 different pre-programmed series of eye movements, including surprised, suspicious, or "Spidey sense" reaction, and a winking or blinking sequence. It sells for $129.99 and is for ages 14+.

