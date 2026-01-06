These workouts at an Orangetheory studio will change your life

Jenny Hardman loves her daily workouts at Orangetheory Fitness and says she understands why they're USA Today's #1 Gym!

She stopped by the Holladay location and talked with Nicole Vogel, VP Fitness, Orangetheory Utah, who says Orangetheory is a total-body workout with a dedicated coach.

Your Orangetheory coach guides you through your one-hour workout that combines science and technology to guarantee maximum results from the inside out.

Nicole says, "Our energizing total body workout blends strength and cardio to build muscle and burn fat."

You will activate 85 percent of your body’s muscles while working out on the rower. Rowing is a low-impact workout that helps you improve endurance, strength, and power while working out a large percentage of your muscles.

Get your cardio in for the day whether you walk, jog or run on the treadmill. For those who need an alternative to the treadmill, Orangetheory also has bikes and striders available.

Finally you will do strength training on the weight floor and each day focuses on different muscles. Your coach is there to help make sure you are doing each exercise properly as well as to give you options if you have injuries or limitations.

The workouts are heart rate-based interval training that track your heart rate, calories burned, minutes performed, and personal records.

This is a one-stop-shop for your fitness journey as the workouts build strength, endurance and performance.

There's a special promotion for January — for only $2 a day you can start feeling great and seeing immediate results!

For more information and to find a studio near you go to orangetheory.com to find a studio near you.