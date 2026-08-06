This Back-to-School Blitz will help students start the school year ready to learn

The Back-to-School Blitz will help remove a barrier for local families and give students the confidence to start the school year ready to learn.

Fox 13, along with Granite Credit Union and SameDay Heating & Air are teaming up for the 4th annual Blitz.

Spencer Carver with Granite Credit Union says education is one of the most important investments we can make in our communities.

Today's students are tomorrow's workforce, business owners, community leaders and credit union members.

Granite Credit Union has a long history of supporting educational initiatives through scholarships, financial literacy programs, and community partnerships.

Every donation helps provide essential school supplies to students across the Wasatch Front.

You can donate school supplies throughout August at any Salt Lake County Granite Credit Union branch.

Or text "SCHOOLSUPPLIES" to 50155 to make a tax-deductible donation or click here.

Stop by and see the FOX 13 team on Thursday, August 13, as we collect school supplies throughout the day at: Walmart in South Jordan at11328 S. Jordan Gateway.

Bring a donation, say hello, and help us fill the bins for local students!

Most-Needed School Supplies"

