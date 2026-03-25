This circus school is for everybody - no matter your age, body size or fitness level

Cirque du Kairos is a circus school for everybody - no matter your age, body size or shape, ability or fitness level.

Owner Shay Williamson says they have students from ages five to 78.

Cirque du Kairos is a great way to have fun, learn new skills, be physically active and find a community to rely on.

Every year, Shay produces WORTHY—A Circus For A Cause.

This is a contemporary circus show that takes place at Cirque du Kairos in Centerville Utah.

This year's acts included hair suspension, dance, aerial silks, trapeze, pole, and acrobatics. WORTHY raises money for suicide prevention n Utah and donates all proceeds to the Utah chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

Its focus is on hope healing, and encouraging people to reach out if they need help or support.

All of the performers in WORTHY are passionate about suicide prevention and want to make a difference through their art.

They all have our own reasons why. Some performers may know suicide attempt survivors, have a loved one who died by suicide, or have their own mental health challenges.

In 2025, they raised over $37,000; and over the past 5 years, more than $150,000 have been donated to AFSP—Utah.

You can learn more at dancekairos.com.

And if you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7. Call or text "988" to get help from a trained crisis worker at any time of the day or night.

