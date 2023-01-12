This Company Helps People Land the Jobs of Their Dreams

Outdoor Retailer is back at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City.

Jenny checked it out and talked to some of the companies showing off their outdoor gear.

She also found a company that is all about helping people land the jobs of their dreams!

Basecamp Outdoor is for anyone who would love to work in the outdoor industry, or for companies that may be hiring.

They are a hiring hub that connects people in the outdoor industry all over the world, and especially in the U.S.

They have a hub in Salt Lake City and host networking events.

But they also have a Facebook group and put out a newsletter.

Basecamp is 70 percent women, but is all inclusive as well.

You can learn more at wearetheoutdoorindustry.com or by following them on Instagram @basecampoutdoorjobs.

