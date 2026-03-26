This cookie recipe uses simple ingredients you probably already have in your pantry

Madison Reid, Mrs. Madi, joined us with her recipe for buttery, melt-in-your-mouth Salted Honey Pistachio Shortbread Cookies.

She says they come together quickly using simple ingredients you probably already have.

You'll see pistachio shortbread cookies trending for spring baking and Easter cookies and her recipe is rich in flavor!

1 cup unsalted butter

3/4 cup powder sugar

2 1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup salted pistachios

1/2 tsp fine sea salt

1 egg

1/4 cup honey

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In the bowl of a standing mixer with the paddle attachment, 1 cup unsalted butter and 3/4 cup powdered sugar. Mix until combined.

Add 1 egg and 1/4 cup honey. Mix until combined.

Pour the dry ingredients on top: 2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour and 1/2 tsp fine sea salt.

Chop or smash the 1 cup of pistachios and fold into the dough.

Roll the dough out on a lightly powdered sugared countertop. Cut out shaped cookies and place them on three light-metal colored cookie sheets lined with parchment paper.

Bake for 10-15 minutes depending on how crunchy you like your shortbread. If you like them undercooked, get them out at 10 minutes. If you like a crunch, get them out at 15 minutes.

Let the cookies sit on the hot cookie sheet for 5 minutes before removing them and allowing them to fully cool. Enjoy!

You can learn about the chemistry of the cookies, learn what each ingredient in the recipe does and even do recipe troubleshooting at mrsmadi.com.